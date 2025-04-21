Top Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Elevance Health, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical equipment, and care services providers. These stocks offer investors exposure to businesses involved in essential products and services, and they can be influenced by regulatory developments, innovation, and the overall demand for healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $128.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.10. 29,048,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.53. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $438.50 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $151.08. 32,930,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,296,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,814. The company has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 21,305,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,689,375. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of ELV traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.44. 3,569,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.11 and its 200-day moving average is $411.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $772.18. 1,802,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $857.67 and a 200 day moving average of $970.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,298. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.56.

