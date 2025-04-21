Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hilton Worldwide, Trip.com Group, and Ecolab are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that own, operate, or manage hotel properties and related services in the hospitality industry. Investors in these stocks are exposed to the performance of the travel and tourism market, as well as broader economic trends, which can affect occupancy rates, revenues, and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $32.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,573.31. The company had a trading volume of 216,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,695.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4,771.47. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 13,957,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939,076. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.43. 2,144,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,844. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.51. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 6,300,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,529. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.51. 1,409,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,564. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.69 and its 200 day moving average is $248.72.

