Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are developing or providing technologies and platforms for immersive virtual environments, often incorporating elements of augmented reality, virtual reality, and gaming. These stocks are typically linked to firms aiming to capitalize on the emerging digital ecosystem where physical and virtual experiences converge, reflecting investor interest in the future of interconnected digital worlds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 290,593,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,556,411. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.21. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.69. 401,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,228. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.63. Globant has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

