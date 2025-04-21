Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 10,438 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 936.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

