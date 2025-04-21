Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.54, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

