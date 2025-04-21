Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 990 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $163.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $178.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

