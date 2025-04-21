Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,444 Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Remitly Global by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 168.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 227,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Remitly Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 107,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $337,450.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,534,733.30. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,749 shares of company stock worth $1,081,736. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

