Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,943,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 327,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 45,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

