Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Celanese by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

