Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.3 %

DOCU stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.