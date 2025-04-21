Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 752,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

