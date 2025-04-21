Townsquare Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $97.90 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

