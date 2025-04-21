Townsquare Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,895,000 after buying an additional 239,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,475,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after buying an additional 261,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

