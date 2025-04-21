Townsquare Capital LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

