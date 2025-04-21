Townsquare Capital LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 976.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 116,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 26.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 156,298 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 38.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.4 %

BLBD stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

