Townsquare Capital LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $9,385,493.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,305,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,726,275.98. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,672,407. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

