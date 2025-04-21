Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

BIPC stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.