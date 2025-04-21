Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 0.0 %

Duolingo stock opened at $326.50 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,054.96. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,868 shares of company stock worth $32,093,700 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.