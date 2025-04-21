Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $75.80 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

