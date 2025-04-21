Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

