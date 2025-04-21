Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,765,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,221,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 226,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

