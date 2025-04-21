Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

SF opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.