Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

