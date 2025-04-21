Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 407 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

