Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $144.29 on Monday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

