Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

