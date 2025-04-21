United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 206.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $590.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $628.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.