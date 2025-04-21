Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 238,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Trading Up 5.9 %

UXIN stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

