Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,106.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 259,888 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,033,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $83.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.