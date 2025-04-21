Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,762 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ventas by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,261,000 after acquiring an additional 599,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after purchasing an additional 537,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,802,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,703,000 after purchasing an additional 382,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,115.46. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 356.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

