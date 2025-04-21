Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 301.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Veralto by 48.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $89.59 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.