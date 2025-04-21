Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 19th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or utilize virtual reality technology and applications. These stocks can represent firms that produce VR hardware, create immersive content, or provide software solutions that facilitate virtual reality experiences across various sectors such as gaming, education, healthcare, and training. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $501.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,120. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.80.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 7,347,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,493,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.95 and a beta of -0.44.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 419,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,121. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.80.

