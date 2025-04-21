WaFd (WAFD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect WaFd to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WaFd Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.03 on Monday. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

