Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 100,707 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.76% of Stronghold Digital Mining worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.81 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Stronghold Digital Mining Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

