Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 197,819 VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 197,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in VTEX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in VTEX by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 482,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.30. VTEX has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.24.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

