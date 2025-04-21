Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 451,303 ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 451,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 17,707.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

