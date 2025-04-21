Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 284.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Viper Energy by 8,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.37 on Monday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

