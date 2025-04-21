Walleye Capital LLC Buys 29,423 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in TORM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of TRMD opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.20. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

About TORM

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.