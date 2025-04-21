Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,154 Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $119,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waystar by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waystar by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 963,316 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $23,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth $16,816,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Waystar news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995 in the last quarter.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

