Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,345 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of RxSight worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RxSight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. Analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.