Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.0 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,312.15. The trade was a 62.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,470. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

