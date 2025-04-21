Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.3 %

WDFC stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

