Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 420.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,046,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $129.57 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.66 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.