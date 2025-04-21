Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.