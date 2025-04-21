Walleye Capital LLC Invests $948,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $1.54 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.