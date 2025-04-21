Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

