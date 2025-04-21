Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Okeanis Eco Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 611,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.