Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,228 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,376,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,222,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 412,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

ENS opened at $82.63 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

