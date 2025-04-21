Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 827,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 490,034 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 240,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 190,284 shares of company stock valued at $600,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

