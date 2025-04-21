Walleye Capital LLC Sells 90,030 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,030 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after buying an additional 199,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,146,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.